Royals gift for NHS workers

READING FC have offering a minimum of 1,000 free tickets to frontline NHS workers currently fighting the coronavirus outbreak for when football resumes.

The tickets, either for a specific match or spread across a number of fixtures, will be made available when staff are able to attend games.

Club chief executive Nigel Howe said: “This is when community matters. As and when football resumes, our turnstiles will be open to any frontline NHS worker who helped fight to save lives in such difficult circumstances.”

Full details of the scheme will be announced in due course.