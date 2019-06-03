Monday, 03 June 2019

Khan takes six wickets to remain unbeaten

FRIETH 2nds continued their perfect start to the season against WHITCHURCH KINGS in Division 2 of the Mid Bucks league.

Having won the toss and electing to bat, Whitchurch were literally hit for six by Frieth’s opening bowler Hasan Khan who took the first six wickets and reduced the visitors to 40-6.

After some spirited middle order batting, Frieth managed to wrap up the away teams’ innings with a couple of wickets from leg spinner Alex McKenzie to set a target of 114.

A few nerves from the top order were erased by solid batting from Sharafat Ali and captain Graham Swales to see out the match and finish on 115-5.

