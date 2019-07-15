Shuayb haunts hosts with seven wicket haul

FRIETH 2nds completed a comfortable 179-run

victory away at BRADENHAM 2nds on Saturday.

Having being put into bat, and losing their first wicket without troubling the scorers, a 148-run partnership between Owais Ali (59) and Iain McKenzie (80) put Frieth firmly in the driving seat.

Further runs from Graham Swales (28), Syed Mutjaba (19) and Ian Wright (21, not out) in the lower order, drove Frieth on to set an imposing target of 236.

Bradenham were under immediate pressure from lively opening bowler Kharum Hussain (1-12) and 13-year-old Hasan (2-13), but the star was Hasan’s older brother Shuayb who took 7-20, repeating his seven-wicket haul against the same opposition last year.