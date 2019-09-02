Frieth suffer collapse

FRIETH 2nds slipped up again in their chase to gain promotion from Division 2 with defeat to GREAT HAMPDEN.

Frieth bowled first and did well to restrict Hampden to 127 all out.

But with the bat, the gremlins that have interfered throughout the season returned, and Frieth were bowled out for just 49.

The result, along with others in the division, means that Frieth now sit fourth, 13 points behind second place with just one game to go.