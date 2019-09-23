Return of the Hilly

THE 12th annual Frieth Hilly run will return on Sunday, October 20.

The race will begin at Frieth School at 10am and participants can follow either a 10km or 5km route.

The route passes through Hambleden Valley and features a number of steep slopes. It previously attracted GB runners and Olympic athletes.

Runners will be presented with medals at the finish and refreshments will be available.

The 10km race is open to anyone 15 or over and the shorter route can be tackled by children as young as 11.

Entry is £19 and £14 respectively and places can be booked in advance at

friethhilly.co.uk

Runners can register on the day from 8.30am for an extra £1. The event raises money for the school and over the last five years has raised £50,000 for new IT equipment and an outdoor play area.