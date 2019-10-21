Monday, 21 October 2019

Sound start for new school summer concert

Sound start for new school summer concert

FRIETH School Choir presented an evening of musical delights for the inaugural Music for a Summer’s Evening community concert.

They sang This is Me, Bright Eyes, Danny Boy, Swing Thing and A Whole New World.

Performing alongside them were pupils giving instrumental solos on the piano and flute, the Frieth Ukulele Group with a medley of hits and the guitar group performing the Macarena and Riders on the Storm.

There were also performances by parents and returning pupils playing pieces by Poulenc, Telemann and Bach.

Choirmasters Mr Green and Mrs Cheung performed Vivaldi’s Laudamus Te, accompanied by Dr Pash. Headteacher Jo Reid performed the theme from Schindler’s List on the violin, accompanied by Mrs Ingram.

Mrs Reid said: “It was such an inspiring and positive evening of musical talent that we look forward to repeating this event next year.”

Merelina Tebbot, who chairs the governors, said: “A wonderful success for the first event of its kind. The enthusiastic reception by the packed hall was a delight to experience.

