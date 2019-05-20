Giving you a platform to enjoy yourself

HENLEY Golf Club offers peace, tranquillity, customer service and a rather special golf course that was originally opened for play in 1907.

Course conditioning is outstanding and more recently Henley have developed a reputation for some of the truest greens in the South of England.

The team at Henley work with a very simple ethos — we are here to give you the platform to enjoy yourself.

Whether you are here for a game of golf with a friend, a society day, a lesson with one of our pros or a visit for lunch, you’ll find a warmth of welcome on and off the course. You have a choice of where to spend your leisure time; we would like you to spend some of it with us.

Come and enjoy a beautiful summer’s evening on the links with twilight rounds for £25 per person.

In June and July we will be running an exclusive two-month trial membership offer which gives you a unique opportunity to come and try the full member experience at Henley Golf Club — including being able to play in competitions.

To enquire about this offer, playing golf at Henley or joining our hugely successful academy, please call the club on (01491) 575742. For more information, visit www.henleygolfclub.com