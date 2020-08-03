Harris-White triumphs in men’s club championship

ANGUS HARRIS-WHITE won Badgemore Park’s men’s club championship which he last won in 2018

The championship is a scratch competition with a first and second lowest gross score and a director’s plate is awarded to the lowest handicap medal net score.

Harris-White had a gross score of (145) 74 and 71 with John Routledge in second place scoring (147) 71 and 76. Jake Elias came third with a 76 and 74. Johnny Connell grabbed the director’s plate.

Club captain John Grace presented the trophies.