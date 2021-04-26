New pond for course

PLANS to introduce a pond on the 18th hole at Badgemore Park Golf Club have been approved.

The club previously asked for the feature in 2017, but this was rejected as it would have forced a mature lime tree to be removed.

It then submitted a similar application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which did not require any trees to be felled.

The club said the pond would present an opportunity to enhance biodiversity.

A design statement submitted to the district council said: “The desire at most golf courses is that the 18th hole should be a good test of skill and nerve as golfers approach the end of their round.

“Given the length of the hole, which is short by modern standards, it is considered that a water feature would add the essential ingredient to test skill and nerve within a relatively limited space.”

The pond will have a surface area of 677m sq and a wooden retaining wall.