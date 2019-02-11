Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association

STEPHEN BARKER will speak at our annual meeting on Thursday, February 21 on the subject of “The Armistice of 1918 and after”, a timely reminder that the grim events of the First World War didn’t end with the silencing of the guns on the Western Front.

Clive Williams will speak at our meeting on March 21 about his book, Shire Hall Through the Looking Glass, an account of his legal career.

Both meetings will be held at Whitchurch village hall, starting at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm. All are welcome. Non-members pay £3 to include coffee and biscuits.

We will have a varied programme of meetings throughout the year, including Simon Draper’s account of his research for the Victoria County History book which includes Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill. Why not join us?