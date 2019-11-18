Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

THE last meeting of the Whitchurch & Goring Heath History Society this year will be on Thursday, November 21 when we welcome back Mike Hurst to remind us about old time Christmases — an evening of nostalgia for many.

We will reconvene on Thursday, January 16 to hear Peter Hawley on two local women poets of the First World War.

Meetings are held at Goring Heath parish hall on the B471 and start at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome to join us for £3, which includes coffee and biscuits.

Vicky Jordan