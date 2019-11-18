Monday, 18 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

THE last meeting of the Whitchurch & Goring Heath History Society this year will be on Thursday, November 21 when we welcome back Mike Hurst to remind us about old time Christmases — an evening of nostalgia for many.

We will reconvene on Thursday, January 16 to hear Peter Hawley on two local women poets of the First World War.

Meetings are held at Goring Heath parish hall on the B471 and start at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome to join us for £3, which includes coffee and biscuits.

Vicky Jordan

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33