Restaurant shut again

A RESTAURANT in Goring that re-opened under new management in the summer has closed again.

Sally Albin says she can’t afford to keep the Leatherne Bottel open during the quieter winter period.

She rents the riverside premises off Wallingford Road from Reading FC co-chairman Sir John Madejski on a short-term lease and hopes to agree a longer deal in the spring after it has been refurbished.

However, she has had to close temporaily as she was running out of money.

Mrs Albin said: “We’ve only scratched the surface of what we hope to achieve in the long term. However, the project needs more funding.

“My main objective is, as it has always been, to make the Leatherne Bottel into a thriving restaurant and bar with a beautiful, productive riverside garden where nature is the main inspiration for everything that we do.”