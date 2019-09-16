Monday, 16 September 2019

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

AFTER a summer of visits, we’re looking forward to our autumn season of lectures.

We begin on Thursday, September 19 when Dr Edward Peveler will speak about the Beacons of the Past project, a unique mapping of all the archaeological sites in the Chilterns using LIDAR aerial laser techniques. Hill forts are of particular interest and we hope to be able to view some of the results in our locality.

We shall also hear the results of research into Whitchurch parish when we welcome Dr Simon Draper, historian for the Victoria County History, to our meeting on Thursday, October 17. This history was a project started to celebrate Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee to write a history of every parish in the country.

Some counties completed their histories promptly but Oxfordshire has lagged behind and is just now nearing the end of the work.

The Whitchurch chapter will appear in volume XX, alongside other southern Thames parishes such as Goring and Caversham.

Our meetings take place at Goring Heath Parish Hall in Whitchurch Hill, starting at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome (£3 to include coffee and biscuits).

Please also support our art café morning in Whitchuch on Saturday, September 28, where you will also be able to buy our books.

