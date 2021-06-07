Travellers worried about rail shake-up
CONTRACTORS from Network Rail will be cutting back vegetation from overhead power lines at Goring.
The team will work overnight from 11pm to 5.30am from Monday until Friday inclusive.
They will have strimmers, lighting and a generator but will do everything possible to minimise noise and the company has apologised in advance for any disturbance caused.
