Monday, 07 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cutting back

Cutting back

CONTRACTORS from Network Rail will be cutting back vegetation from overhead power lines at Goring.

The team will work overnight from 11pm to 5.30am from Monday until Friday inclusive.

They will have strimmers, lighting and a generator but will do everything possible to minimise noise and the company has apologised in advance for any disturbance caused.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33