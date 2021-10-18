Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
IMPROVEMENTS are to be made to the Sheepcot sports pavilion in Goring.
The building in Gardiner recreation ground will have the kitchen window converted into a secure hatch for passing food through and some roof tiles will be replaced.
The work will cost the parish council about £1,350.
18 October 2021
