Monday, 18 October 2021

Christmas tree plan

A LARGE Christmas tree will be put up in Goring this year despite the village losing its normal supplier.

The Yattendon Estate, which usually donates a tree, has told the parish council that it can longer do so.

The council has agreed a £600 budget to buy a large tree for Rectory Gardens, off High Street, instead.

Councillors discussed the idea of planting a permanent tree on which to place Christmas lights each year or alternatively a metal one which could be reused.

Council chairman Kevin Bulmer warned that a permanent tree could grow too large.

The council decided to buy a real tree this year and discuss options for future years. It also agreed to spend £200 on the traditional smaller Christmas trees in High Street.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed to extend a traffic speed survey on Wallingford Road to include Station Road. The survey follows concerns raised by residents.

