Booster jab for elderly

GORING and Woodcote Medical Practice is to resume its vaccination programme to provide covid boosters.

The booster is being offered to people aged over 75, care home residents and people aged 12 or over with weakened immune systems who had their first booster more than six months ago.

The surgery ended its vaccination programme in February after giving out 17,000 doses.

It will announce clinics once it has confirmed dates of delivery of the vaccine.

