Call to axe play events

A SERIES of summer events for children in Goring should be cancelled and the money sent to Ukraine instead, says a villager.

David Bermingham asked a meeting of Goring Parish Council whether it would consider cancelling Summer of Play.

He said: “Given the alarming and deteriorating situation in Ukraine, would the council give some consideration to cancelling Summer of Play and instead put the public funds towards the humanitarian crisis?

“It could go to the Disasters Emergency Committee appeal or to something more local, dealing with the humanitarian crisis as and when it arrives in Goring.”

The council is due to spend £15,000 on Summer of Play, which took place for the first time last year.

Councillor Bryan Urbick said the issue would be discussed at a future meeting.