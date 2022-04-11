Silence for Ukraine

ALL Easter church services held in Goring and South Stoke will include specific time for silence and prayer for Ukraine.

Services will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring and St Andrew’s Church in South Stoke every day except Easter Saturday from Palm Sunday this weekend until Easter Sunday.

On Good Friday there will be an act of witness in the Rectory Garden at St Thomas’s from 10am followed by a family service and hot cross buns at 10.30am.

On Easter Sunday family communion will take place from 10am at St Thomas’s and from 11am at St Andrew’s.