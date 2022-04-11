Monday, 11 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Silence for Ukraine

Silence for Ukraine

ALL Easter church services held in Goring and South Stoke will include specific time for silence and prayer for Ukraine.

Services will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring and St Andrew’s Church in South Stoke every day except Easter Saturday from Palm Sunday this weekend until Easter Sunday.

On Good Friday there will be an act of witness in the Rectory Garden at St Thomas’s from 10am followed by a family service and hot cross buns at 10.30am.

On Easter Sunday family communion will take place from 10am at St Thomas’s and from 11am at St Andrew’s.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33