Sixth year of run

A RUNNING event will be held in Mapledurham on Sunday, November 15.

The Mapledurham Half Marathon and 10km has chosen the Royal Berks Charity as its partner.

The charity supports the work of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, which has 18 staff taking part, inclduding acting chief exectuive Nicky Lloyd.

Each of “Royal Berks Runners” has committed to raising £200 each.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, will start in the country park with a route comprising muddy paths, woodland trails, private estate roads and fields.

Due to covid-19 entries will be limited and start times staggered and there will be no water stations.

Martin Butler, fundraising manager for the charity, said: “We are thrilled to be chosen as the charity partner for this event and will be with our runners every step of the way as they train and prepare for their run.

“All runners are actively fundraising for us and their efforts will go a long way to supporting the work of our colleagues.”

For more information, visit www.royalberkscharity.co.uk