Henley Half Marathon Results

Pupils can learn and have fun outdoors thanks to school’s £55,000 canopy
A NEW canopy has been erected at Sonning Common ... [more]
Monday, 18 October 2021
Half marathon
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Paul Piper
|
01:11:32
|
2
|
Richard Price
|
01:13:50
|
3
|
Mark Worringham
|
01:14:20
|
4
|
Ben Reynolds
|
01:17:07
|
5
|
Robert Jerrett
|
01:20:05
|
6
|
Neal Jeffs
|
01:20:16
|
7
|
Justin Phillipps
|
01:22:02
|
8
|
Jamie Copus
|
01:25:15
|
9
|
Nick Armitage
|
01:25:27
|
10
|
Frederick Cutts
|
01:25:29
|
11
|
Will Burkitt
|
01:25:39
|
12
|
Gregory Speakman
|
01:26:08
|
13
|
Emma Langston Davis
|
01:27:40
|
14
|
Jen Armson
|
01:27:40
|
15
|
Julian Mclean
|
01:28:39
|
16
|
Nickleby Simmonds
|
01:28:51
|
17
|
John Sartin
|
01:29:35
|
18
|
Tim Aylott
|
01:29:55
|
19
|
James Stephenson
|
01:30:12
|
20
|
James Stanhope
|
01:30:53
|
21
|
Piers Barnett
|
01:31:08
|
22
|
Rob Friend
|
01:31:26
|
23
|
Kenny Heaton
|
01:31:30
|
24
|
Nathan Powell
|
01:31:53
|
25
|
Toby Adamson
|
01:32:22
|
26
|
Jack Adamson
|
01:32:59
|
27
|
John Mclaughlin
|
01:33:04
|
28
|
Sophie Whitworth
|
01:33:14
|
29
|
Charlotte Steptoe
|
01:33:31
|
30
|
David Read
|
01:33:39
|
31
|
Jon Wakefield
|
01:33:48
|
32
|
Edward Robinson
|
01:33:59
|
33
|
Claire Pusey
|
01:34:14
|
34
|
Matt Yeow
|
01:34:15
|
35
|
Jonathan Jackson
|
01:34:20
|
36
|
James Parker Kelly
|
01:34:58
|
37
|
Matt Newberry
|
01:35:21
|
38
|
Martin Griffiths
|
01:35:31
|
39
|
Sam Mckeown
|
01:35:35
|
40
|
Chris Leppard
|
01:35:40
|
41
|
Martin Gibson
|
01:35:44
|
42
|
Orin Hurley
|
01:36:00
|
43
|
Euan Crawshaw
|
01:36:02
|
44
|
Andrew Partridge
|
01:36:15
|
45
|
Jamie Cox
|
01:36:27
|
46
|
Caroline Pettigrew
|
01:36:47
|
47
|
Alexander Deacon
|
01:36:49
|
48
|
Tom Scholefield
|
01:36:51
|
49
|
Fredrik Wolff
|
01:36:53
|
50
|
Phil Lascelles
|
01:36:54
|
51
|
Andrew Johnson
|
01:36:56
|
52
|
Lee Bruce
|
01:37:09
|
53
|
Peter Weir
|
01:37:12
|
54
|
Edward Chatwin
|
01:37:12
|
55
|
Chris Kitchener
|
01:37:31
|
56
|
Carrick Urwin
|
01:37:34
|
57
|
Tim Grant
|
01:38:07
|
58
|
Davina Rutledge
|
01:38:15
|
59
|
Blake Fine
|
01:38:20
|
60
|
Edmund English
|
01:38:26
|
61
|
Daniel Whittaker
|
01:38:28
|
62
|
Robson Woodley
|
01:38:44
|
63
|
Donald Scott
|
01:38:52
|
64
|
Matthew Beesley
|
01:38:55
|
65
|
William Horrocks
|
01:39:03
|
66
|
George Eden
|
01:39:17
|
67
|
Darren Parkinson
|
01:39:22
|
68
|
Greg Marsh
|
01:39:25
|
69
|
Mariella Lait
|
01:39:29
|
70
|
Oli Staite
|
01:39:30
|
71
|
Matthew Sadler
|
01:39:33
|
72
|
James Dalzell
|
01:39:35
|
73
|
Susannah Boddie
|
01:39:52
|
74
|
Robert Mcgow
|
01:39:56
|
75
|
Neil Pether
|
01:39:59
|
76
|
Leo Hallihan
|
01:40:01
|
77
|
Rob Kingsford
|
01:40:08
|
78
|
Robin Arkell
|
01:40:13
|
79
|
Matt Norman
|
01:40:16
|
80
|
Noel Murphy
|
01:41:06
|
81
|
Declan Waters
|
01:41:16
|
82
|
Marcus Weatherby
|
01:41:40
|
83
|
Sandeep Jha
|
01:41:45
|
84
|
Marco Gastaut
|
01:41:52
|
85
|
Gavin Berry
|
01:42:01
|
86
|
Emma Beadle-Birch
|
01:42:03
|
87
|
Charlotte Jones
|
01:42:06
|
88
|
Jen Lawson
|
01:42:25
|
89
|
Bill Smith
|
01:42:37
|
90
|
Catherine Drummond
|
01:42:45
|
91
|
Peta Duncan
|
01:42:46
|
92
|
Jason Cuthbert
|
01:42:53
|
93
|
Jonathan Lee
|
01:43:06
|
94
|
Keith Johnson
|
01:43:10
|
95
|
Victoria Bennett
|
01:43:22
|
96
|
Ellie Parsons
|
01:43:22
|
97
|
Duncan Wild
|
01:43:23
|
98
|
William Scott
|
01:43:26
|
99
|
Sam Wheatman
|
01:43:29
|
100
|
David Dibben
|
01:43:31
|
101
|
Kenton Fine
|
01:43:41
|
102
|
Robin Davidson
|
01:43:47
|
103
|
Eleanor Jones
|
01:44:36
|
104
|
Peter Slade
|
01:44:57
|
105
|
Terry Williams
|
01:44:58
|
106
|
Anja Stellinger
|
01:45:04
|
107
|
Mark Byatt
|
01:45:06
|
108
|
Stephen Naisbitt
|
01:45:07
|
109
|
Douglas Simmonds
|
01:45:17
|
110
|
William Taylor
|
01:45:27
|
111
|
Rob Edmondson
|
01:45:32
|
112
|
Simon Cooper
|
01:45:33
|
113
|
Beatrice Friend
|
01:45:35
|
114
|
Simon Strickland
|
01:46:11
|
115
|
Georgina Strickland
|
01:46:11
|
116
|
Rowan Austin
|
01:47:02
|
117
|
Andrew Brown
|
01:47:30
|
118
|
Tim Alper
|
01:48:08
|
119
|
Giles Pavey
|
01:48:11
|
120
|
Rob Coster
|
01:48:15
|
121
|
John Heslop
|
01:48:27
|
122
|
David Kowal
|
01:48:31
|
123
|
Alex Green
|
01:48:40
|
124
|
Rik Edwards
|
01:48:45
|
125
|
Susan Paulin
|
01:49:09
|
126
|
Naomi Ashcroft
|
01:49:20
|
127
|
Brian Fennelly
|
01:49:21
|
128
|
Gary Paulin
|
01:49:31
|
129
|
Richard Savage
|
01:49:35
|
130
|
Stephen Taylor-Brown
|
01:49:51
|
131
|
Ben Brindle
|
01:49:57
|
132
|
Ian Brady
|
01:50:07
|
133
|
John Smith Willis
|
01:50:17
|
134
|
Miles Saunders
|
01:50:25
|
135
|
Richard Winter
|
01:50:45
|
136
|
Sean Clay
|
01:51:18
|
137
|
Penelope Saward
|
01:51:33
|
138
|
Birte Hayes
|
01:51:45
|
139
|
Maggie Graca
|
01:51:46
|
140
|
Andrew Ball
|
01:51:47
|
141
|
Keith Hillas
|
01:51:51
|
142
|
Katherine Snoodyk
|
01:51:55
|
143
|
Noah Assheton
|
01:52:01
|
144
|
Joe Blair
|
01:52:15
|
145
|
Henrietta Wood
|
01:52:19
|
146
|
Jonathan Holden
|
01:52:19
|
147
|
Ronnie Pullen
|
01:52:21
|
148
|
Lauren Jasiewicz
|
01:52:22
|
149
|
Alasdair Hunter
|
01:52:55
|
150
|
Nicholas Minnitt
|
01:53:07
|
151
|
Jennifer Williamson
|
01:53:11
|
152
|
Shelley Jones
|
01:53:19
|
153
|
Andrew Bloomfield
|
01:53:23
|
154
|
Angus Henderson
|
01:53:25
|
155
|
Jason Barrett
|
01:53:29
|
156
|
Penny Garvin
|
01:53:30
|
157
|
Peter Blunsdon
|
01:53:42
|
158
|
Robin Alexander
|
01:53:46
|
159
|
Stephen Cunningham
|
01:53:47
|
160
|
Freya Wilkinson
|
01:54:06
|
161
|
Fiona Eccles
|
01:54:24
|
162
|
Chris Scott
|
01:54:38
|
163
|
Maarten Lossie
|
01:54:40
|
164
|
Jeffrey Prestridge
|
01:55:18
|
165
|
Russell Read
|
01:55:28
|
166
|
Aditya Karmarkar
|
01:55:38
|
167
|
Helen Corbishley
|
01:55:39
|
168
|
Daniel Keeble
|
01:56:09
|
169
|
Steve Wray
|
01:56:15
|
170
|
Gabrielle Emery
|
01:56:22
|
171
|
Benjamin Stuttard
|
01:56:51
|
172
|
Philip Charlesworth
|
01:57:07
|
173
|
Matthew Robbins
|
01:57:20
|
174
|
Stuart King
|
01:57:20
|
175
|
Jack Bartlett
|
01:57:44
|
176
|
Robert Kader
|
01:58:12
|
177
|
David Thomas
|
01:58:19
|
178
|
Sophie Van Brugen
|
01:58:44
|
179
|
Mike Jacobs
|
01:58:48
|
180
|
Hannah A-Kinght
|
01:59:31
|
181
|
Chad Chandramohan
|
01:59:32
|
182
|
Guy Wigmore
|
01:59:45
|
183
|
Tom Challand
|
02:00:02
|
184
|
Nicholas Baker
|
02:00:17
|
185
|
David Sawyer
|
02:00:23
|
186
|
Paul Jenkins
|
02:00:45
|
187
|
Charlesjames Barr
|
02:00:45
|
188
|
Huw Thomas
|
02:00:57
|
189
|
Tim Smee
|
02:01:11
|
190
|
Judy Leung
|
02:01:28
|
191
|
Alan Taylor
|
02:01:35
|
192
|
Clair Bonar
|
02:02:05
|
193
|
Tatty Watson-Smyth
|
02:02:09
|
194
|
Fergus Naughton
|
02:02:10
|
195
|
Caroline Noades
|
02:02:31
|
196
|
David Milnes
|
02:03:09
|
197
|
Kevin Pascoe
|
02:03:09
|
198
|
Tony Seaman
|
02:03:09
|
199
|
Louise Colebourn
|
02:03:41
|
200
|
Antony Hamilton
|
02:03:54
|
201
|
Luke Openshaw
|
02:03:54
|
202
|
Vedran Konric
|
02:03:59
|
203
|
Jeremy Haldane
|
02:04:52
|
204
|
Colin Todd
|
02:04:58
|
205
|
Richard Moore
|
02:05:21
|
206
|
Claire Smith
|
02:05:21
|
207
|
Brendan Cradden
|
02:05:28
|
208
|
Beatrice Phillips
|
02:05:29
|
209
|
John Alper
|
02:05:33
|
210
|
Sarah Schreiber
|
02:05:45
|
211
|
Mark Robinson
|
02:05:50
|
212
|
Gregory Fairchild
|
02:05:54
|
213
|
Morgan Pearce
|
02:05:58
|
214
|
Tony Holmes
|
02:06:31
|
215
|
Toby Lamb
|
02:07:07
|
216
|
Richard Palmer
|
02:07:44
|
217
|
Jessica Crane
|
02:08:12
|
218
|
Cristie Parker
|
02:08:20
|
219
|
Ingrid Seymore
|
02:08:35
|
220
|
Monica Lennon
|
02:08:36
|
221
|
Richard Schreiber
|
02:08:37
|
222
|
Dave Mosley
|
02:10:12
|
223
|
Rachel Yarrow
|
02:11:34
|
224
|
Helga Barna
|
02:11:58
|
225
|
Steve Gorse
|
02:12:00
|
226
|
Trish Watts
|
02:12:00
|
227
|
Steve Benham
|
02:12:11
|
228
|
Fiona Tate
|
02:12:23
|
229
|
Karen Johnson
|
02:12:23
|
230
|
Dean Upcraft
|
02:13:09
|
231
|
Mark Shayler
|
02:14:07
|
232
|
Heather Symons
|
02:14:35
|
233
|
Philip Mills
|
02:14:37
|
234
|
Madeleine Jenkins
|
02:14:39
|
235
|
Ciaran Askin
|
02:14:45
|
236
|
Paul Studd
|
02:14:54
|
237
|
James Flaherty
|
02:15:24
|
238
|
Alex Evans
|
02:17:11
|
239
|
Deborah Naisbitt
|
02:17:23
|
240
|
Alan Hayes
|
02:18:05
|
241
|
Paul Baker
|
02:18:15
|
242
|
Christian Baker
|
02:18:16
|
243
|
Katie Keeble
|
02:18:40
|
244
|
Jean Abou Saleh
|
02:18:48
|
245
|
John Brazier
|
02:18:48
|
246
|
Anna Motz
|
02:19:13
|
247
|
Kristian Mears
|
02:19:53
|
248
|
Monika Ferencz
|
02:20:37
|
249
|
Sarai Denny
|
02:21:06
|
250
|
Sarai Denny
|
02:21:06
|
251
|
Richard Woodhall
|
02:21:11
|
252
|
Alison Morley
|
02:22:26
|
253
|
Hazel Loutsis
|
02:22:35
|
254
|
Laura Brady
|
02:22:46
|
255
|
Sean Flanagan
|
02:22:48
|
256
|
Maziar Bahari
|
02:29:38
|
257
|
Michelle Ball
|
02:32:42
|
258
|
Hayley Reeves
|
02:33:12
|
259
|
Terry Reeves
|
02:33:12
|
260
|
Alison Clooney
|
02:41:44
|
261
|
Julia Norman
|
02:42:12
|
262
|
Michele Mannion
|
02:43:04
10km
|
Pos
|
Name
|
Time
|
1
|
Chris Lucas
|
00:39:38
|
2
|
Matt Puddy
|
00:42:49
|
3
|
Tom Lebeau
|
00:43:52
|
4
|
Carlton Shorter
|
00:44:31
|
5
|
Adam Hunt
|
00:46:26
|
6
|
Fredrik Hagstroem
|
00:49:12
|
7
|
Ben Horner
|
00:50:20
|
8
|
Daniel Fuller
|
00:50:33
|
9
|
Amelie Judge
|
00:50:55
|
10
|
Michael Thompson
|
00:51:06
|
11
|
Edward Manning
|
00:51:20
|
12
|
Joshua Hathaway
|
00:51:49
|
13
|
James Humphris
|
00:51:58
|
14
|
James Hughes
|
00:52:05
|
15
|
Martin Pauker
|
00:52:16
|
16
|
Jonty Shipley
|
00:52:32
|
17
|
Josh Herridge
|
00:52:39
|
18
|
David Martin
|
00:52:53
|
19
|
Barnaby Cole
|
00:53:22
|
20
|
Jasper Fulford-Dobson
|
00:53:32
|
21
|
David Carr
|
00:54:01
|
22
|
Laura Alden-Court
|
00:54:07
|
23
|
Tom Erskine
|
00:54:08
|
24
|
Andrew Coltman
|
00:54:22
|
25
|
James Dutton
|
00:54:57
|
26
|
Alex Nichol
|
00:55:08
|
27
|
Alanna Rayfield
|
00:55:21
|
28
|
Julie Rayfield
|
00:55:21
|
29
|
Jason Evans
|
00:56:14
|
30
|
Matt Viner
|
00:56:23
|
31
|
Giel Hoogeboom
|
00:58:04
|
32
|
Robert Goodliffe
|
00:58:12
|
33
|
Anthony Platt
|
00:58:26
|
34
|
Graham Mcmahon
|
00:58:27
|
35
|
Helen Mangan
|
00:58:31
|
36
|
Emma Edwards
|
00:58:33
|
37
|
Bill Judge
|
00:58:39
|
38
|
Bart Sheehan
|
00:58:47
|
39
|
Elin Barr
|
00:58:50
|
40
|
Rachel Hicks
|
00:59:03
|
41
|
Kasha Nitarska
|
00:59:09
|
42
|
Tim Dickson
|
00:59:18
|
43
|
Claire Bond
|
00:59:18
|
44
|
Jason French
|
00:59:18
|
45
|
Jenny Ovstedal
|
00:59:23
|
46
|
Orlando Taylor
|
00:59:33
|
47
|
Patrica Hildred
|
00:59:52
|
48
|
Kyna Will
|
01:00:00
|
49
|
Isabelle Winter
|
01:00:04
|
50
|
Daniel Hathaway
|
01:00:15
|
51
|
Madeline Jenkins
|
01:00:26
|
52
|
Guy Peach
|
01:00:29
|
53
|
Jane Erasmus
|
01:00:33
|
54
|
Nick Lawrence
|
01:00:37
|
55
|
Jack Macdonald
|
01:00:49
|
56
|
Alex James
|
01:00:54
|
57
|
Frederick Ryecart
|
01:01:38
|
58
|
Felicity Peach
|
01:02:27
|
59
|
Jennifer Thelen
|
01:02:29
|
60
|
Jo Pugh
|
01:02:33
|
61
|
Jeff Kemp
|
01:02:36
|
62
|
Zeph Gibbon
|
01:03:12
|
63
|
Mark Gibbon
|
01:03:15
|
64
|
Matt Bailey
|
01:03:58
|
65
|
Sophie Bailey
|
01:03:58
|
66
|
Stephen Janisch
|
01:04:05
|
67
|
Emma Cutler
|
01:04:10
|
68
|
Charlie Farrant
|
01:04:10
|
69
|
Hayley Batten
|
01:04:26
|
70
|
Ryan Irving
|
01:04:29
|
71
|
Morven Holland
|
01:04:43
|
72
|
Dan Loumont
|
01:04:44
|
73
|
Michael Clarke
|
01:04:45
|
74
|
Wendy Davies
|
01:04:55
|
75
|
Chris Bond
|
01:04:59
|
76
|
Cara Whitmee
|
01:05:08
|
77
|
Amelia Bloundele
|
01:05:11
|
78
|
Ed Westwood
|
01:05:11
|
79
|
Fiona Hortopp
|
01:05:29
|
80
|
Caroline Scottow
|
01:05:30
|
81
|
Robert Newton
|
01:06:15
|
82
|
Isaac Lawes
|
01:06:16
|
83
|
William Phillips
|
01:06:37
|
84
|
Graeme Gilbert
|
01:07:18
|
85
|
Joe Gilbert
|
01:07:19
|
86
|
Isabella Reggio
|
01:07:32
|
87
|
Andras Ferencz-Szabo
|
01:07:34
|
88
|
Robert Walmsley
|
01:07:36
|
89
|
Sarah Manning
|
01:07:45
|
90
|
Joanne Martin
|
01:07:48
|
91
|
Gabrielle Hortopp
|
01:08:02
|
92
|
Nathan Hendry
|
01:08:12
|
93
|
James Walmsley
|
01:08:34
|
94
|
Holly Naughton
|
01:08:42
|
95
|
Jennifer Loumont
|
01:08:45
|
96
|
Simon Trower
|
01:09:51
|
97
|
Cora Corrigan
|
01:10:04
|
98
|
Mark Crawford
|
01:10:13
|
99
|
Andy Hicks
|
01:11:20
|
100
|
Paul Robinson
|
01:11:35
|
101
|
Nitya Devaraj
|
01:11:51
|
102
|
Edward Hildred
|
01:11:55
|
103
|
Lindsay Trower
|
01:12:09
|
104
|
Sally Hodgetts
|
01:12:26
|
105
|
Derek Hussey
|
01:12:34
|
106
|
Jan Lovelock
|
01:12:58
|
107
|
Gareth Saunders
|
01:13:10
|
108
|
Darren Wakefield
|
01:13:16
|
109
|
Tom Wiltshire
|
01:13:37
|
110
|
Anthony Tugwell
|
01:13:37
|
111
|
Elizabeth Messum
|
01:20:06
|
112
|
Lynn Jenkins
|
01:20:26
|
113
|
Rebecca Willmot
|
01:22:26
|
114
|
Stephen Ackroyd
|
01:22:54
|
115
|
Andre Zonnenberg
|
01:23:40
|
116
|
Jane Zonnenberg
|
01:23:41
|
117
|
Parshotam Mann
|
01:23:48
|
118
|
Jonathan Land L
|
01:24:41
|
119
|
Angharad Westwood
|
01:28:46
|
120
|
Michelle Van Der Peet
|
01:29:04
|
121
|
Peter Erskine
|
01:32:11
|
122
|
Lakshmi Devaraj
|
01:37:44
|
123
|
Chloe Taylor
|
01:49:30
|
124
|
Emma Taylor
|
01:49:33
|
125
|
Olivia Spellman
|
01:52:37
18 October 2021
