Monday, 18 October 2021

Henley Half Marathon Results

Half marathon

Pos

Name

Time

1

Paul Piper

01:11:32

2

Richard Price

01:13:50

3

Mark Worringham

01:14:20

4

Ben Reynolds

01:17:07

5

Robert Jerrett

01:20:05

6

Neal Jeffs

01:20:16

7

Justin Phillipps

01:22:02

8

Jamie Copus

01:25:15

9

Nick Armitage

01:25:27

10

Frederick Cutts

01:25:29

11

Will Burkitt

01:25:39

12

Gregory Speakman

01:26:08

13

Emma Langston Davis

01:27:40

14

Jen Armson

01:27:40

15

Julian Mclean

01:28:39

16

Nickleby Simmonds

01:28:51

17

John Sartin

01:29:35

18

Tim Aylott

01:29:55

19

James Stephenson

01:30:12

20

James Stanhope

01:30:53

21

Piers Barnett

01:31:08

22

Rob Friend

01:31:26

23

Kenny Heaton

01:31:30

24

Nathan Powell

01:31:53

25

Toby Adamson

01:32:22

26

Jack Adamson

01:32:59

27

John Mclaughlin

01:33:04

28

Sophie Whitworth

01:33:14

29

Charlotte Steptoe

01:33:31

30

David Read

01:33:39

31

Jon Wakefield

01:33:48

32

Edward Robinson

01:33:59

33

Claire Pusey

01:34:14

34

Matt Yeow

01:34:15

35

Jonathan Jackson

01:34:20

36

James Parker Kelly

01:34:58

37

Matt Newberry

01:35:21

38

Martin Griffiths

01:35:31

39

Sam Mckeown

01:35:35

40

Chris Leppard

01:35:40

41

Martin Gibson

01:35:44

42

Orin Hurley

01:36:00

43

Euan Crawshaw

01:36:02

44

Andrew Partridge

01:36:15

45

Jamie Cox

01:36:27

46

Caroline Pettigrew

01:36:47

47

Alexander Deacon

01:36:49

48

Tom Scholefield

01:36:51

49

Fredrik Wolff

01:36:53

50

Phil Lascelles

01:36:54

51

Andrew Johnson

01:36:56

52

Lee Bruce

01:37:09

53

Peter Weir

01:37:12

54

Edward Chatwin

01:37:12

55

Chris Kitchener

01:37:31

56

Carrick Urwin

01:37:34

57

Tim Grant

01:38:07

58

Davina Rutledge

01:38:15

59

Blake Fine

01:38:20

60

Edmund English

01:38:26

61

Daniel Whittaker

01:38:28

62

Robson Woodley

01:38:44

63

Donald Scott

01:38:52

64

Matthew Beesley

01:38:55

65

William Horrocks

01:39:03

66

George Eden

01:39:17

67

Darren Parkinson

01:39:22

68

Greg Marsh

01:39:25

69

Mariella Lait

01:39:29

70

Oli Staite

01:39:30

71

Matthew Sadler

01:39:33

72

James Dalzell

01:39:35

73

Susannah Boddie

01:39:52

74

Robert Mcgow

01:39:56

75

Neil Pether

01:39:59

76

Leo Hallihan

01:40:01

77

Rob Kingsford

01:40:08

78

Robin Arkell

01:40:13

79

Matt Norman

01:40:16

80

Noel Murphy

01:41:06

81

Declan Waters

01:41:16

82

Marcus Weatherby

01:41:40

83

Sandeep Jha

01:41:45

84

Marco Gastaut

01:41:52

85

Gavin Berry

01:42:01

86

Emma Beadle-Birch

01:42:03

87

Charlotte Jones

01:42:06

88

Jen Lawson

01:42:25

89

Bill Smith

01:42:37

90

Catherine Drummond

01:42:45

91

Peta Duncan

01:42:46

92

Jason Cuthbert

01:42:53

93

Jonathan Lee

01:43:06

94

Keith Johnson

01:43:10

95

Victoria Bennett

01:43:22

96

Ellie Parsons

01:43:22

97

Duncan Wild

01:43:23

98

William Scott

01:43:26

99

Sam Wheatman

01:43:29

100

David Dibben

01:43:31

101

Kenton Fine

01:43:41

102

Robin Davidson

01:43:47

103

Eleanor Jones

01:44:36

104

Peter Slade

01:44:57

105

Terry Williams

01:44:58

106

Anja Stellinger

01:45:04

107

Mark Byatt

01:45:06

108

Stephen Naisbitt

01:45:07

109

Douglas Simmonds

01:45:17

110

William Taylor

01:45:27

111

Rob Edmondson

01:45:32

112

Simon Cooper

01:45:33

113

Beatrice Friend

01:45:35

114

Simon Strickland

01:46:11

115

Georgina Strickland

01:46:11

116

Rowan Austin

01:47:02

117

Andrew Brown

01:47:30

118

Tim Alper

01:48:08

119

Giles Pavey

01:48:11

120

Rob Coster

01:48:15

121

John Heslop

01:48:27

122

David Kowal

01:48:31

123

Alex Green

01:48:40

124

Rik Edwards

01:48:45

125

Susan Paulin

01:49:09

126

Naomi Ashcroft

01:49:20

127

Brian Fennelly

01:49:21

128

Gary Paulin

01:49:31

129

Richard Savage

01:49:35

130

Stephen Taylor-Brown

01:49:51

131

Ben Brindle

01:49:57

132

Ian Brady

01:50:07

133

John Smith Willis

01:50:17

134

Miles Saunders

01:50:25

135

Richard Winter

01:50:45

136

Sean Clay

01:51:18

137

Penelope Saward

01:51:33

138

Birte Hayes

01:51:45

139

Maggie Graca

01:51:46

140

Andrew Ball

01:51:47

141

Keith Hillas

01:51:51

142

Katherine Snoodyk

01:51:55

143

Noah Assheton

01:52:01

144

Joe Blair

01:52:15

145

Henrietta Wood

01:52:19

146

Jonathan Holden

01:52:19

147

Ronnie Pullen

01:52:21

148

Lauren Jasiewicz

01:52:22

149

Alasdair Hunter

01:52:55

150

Nicholas Minnitt

01:53:07

151

Jennifer Williamson

01:53:11

152

Shelley Jones

01:53:19

153

Andrew Bloomfield

01:53:23

154

Angus Henderson

01:53:25

155

Jason Barrett

01:53:29

156

Penny Garvin

01:53:30

157

Peter Blunsdon

01:53:42

158

Robin Alexander

01:53:46

159

Stephen Cunningham

01:53:47

160

Freya Wilkinson

01:54:06

161

Fiona Eccles

01:54:24

162

Chris Scott

01:54:38

163

Maarten Lossie

01:54:40

164

Jeffrey Prestridge

01:55:18

165

Russell Read

01:55:28

166

Aditya Karmarkar

01:55:38

167

Helen Corbishley

01:55:39

168

Daniel Keeble

01:56:09

169

Steve Wray

01:56:15

170

Gabrielle Emery

01:56:22

171

Benjamin Stuttard

01:56:51

172

Philip Charlesworth

01:57:07

173

Matthew Robbins

01:57:20

174

Stuart King

01:57:20

175

Jack Bartlett

01:57:44

176

Robert Kader

01:58:12

177

David Thomas

01:58:19

178

Sophie Van Brugen

01:58:44

179

Mike Jacobs

01:58:48

180

Hannah A-Kinght

01:59:31

181

Chad Chandramohan

01:59:32

182

Guy Wigmore

01:59:45

183

Tom Challand

02:00:02

184

Nicholas Baker

02:00:17

185

David Sawyer

02:00:23

186

Paul Jenkins

02:00:45

187

Charlesjames Barr

02:00:45

188

Huw Thomas

02:00:57

189

Tim Smee

02:01:11

190

Judy Leung

02:01:28

191

Alan Taylor

02:01:35

192

Clair Bonar

02:02:05

193

Tatty Watson-Smyth

02:02:09

194

Fergus Naughton

02:02:10

195

Caroline Noades

02:02:31

196

David Milnes

02:03:09

197

Kevin Pascoe

02:03:09

198

Tony Seaman

02:03:09

199

Louise Colebourn

02:03:41

200

Antony Hamilton

02:03:54

201

Luke Openshaw

02:03:54

202

Vedran Konric

02:03:59

203

Jeremy Haldane

02:04:52

204

Colin Todd

02:04:58

205

Richard Moore

02:05:21

206

Claire Smith

02:05:21

207

Brendan Cradden

02:05:28

208

Beatrice Phillips

02:05:29

209

John Alper

02:05:33

210

Sarah Schreiber

02:05:45

211

Mark Robinson

02:05:50

212

Gregory Fairchild

02:05:54

213

Morgan Pearce

02:05:58

214

Tony Holmes

02:06:31

215

Toby Lamb

02:07:07

216

Richard Palmer

02:07:44

217

Jessica Crane

02:08:12

218

Cristie Parker

02:08:20

219

Ingrid Seymore

02:08:35

220

Monica Lennon

02:08:36

221

Richard Schreiber

02:08:37

222

Dave Mosley

02:10:12

223

Rachel Yarrow

02:11:34

224

Helga Barna

02:11:58

225

Steve Gorse

02:12:00

226

Trish Watts

02:12:00

227

Steve Benham

02:12:11

228

Fiona Tate

02:12:23

229

Karen Johnson

02:12:23

230

Dean Upcraft

02:13:09

231

Mark Shayler

02:14:07

232

Heather Symons

02:14:35

233

Philip Mills

02:14:37

234

Madeleine Jenkins

02:14:39

235

Ciaran Askin

02:14:45

236

Paul Studd

02:14:54

237

James Flaherty

02:15:24

238

Alex Evans

02:17:11

239

Deborah Naisbitt

02:17:23

240

Alan Hayes

02:18:05

241

Paul Baker

02:18:15

242

Christian Baker

02:18:16

243

Katie Keeble

02:18:40

244

Jean Abou Saleh

02:18:48

245

John Brazier

02:18:48

246

Anna Motz

02:19:13

247

Kristian Mears

02:19:53

248

Monika Ferencz

02:20:37

249

Sarai Denny

02:21:06

250

Sarai Denny

02:21:06

251

Richard Woodhall

02:21:11

252

Alison Morley

02:22:26

253

Hazel Loutsis

02:22:35

254

Laura Brady

02:22:46

255

Sean Flanagan

02:22:48

256

Maziar Bahari

02:29:38

257

Michelle Ball

02:32:42

258

Hayley Reeves

02:33:12

259

Terry Reeves

02:33:12

260

Alison Clooney

02:41:44

261

Julia Norman

02:42:12

262

Michele Mannion

02:43:04

10km

Pos

Name

Time

1

Chris Lucas

00:39:38

2

Matt Puddy

00:42:49

3

Tom Lebeau

00:43:52

4

Carlton Shorter

00:44:31

5

Adam Hunt

00:46:26

6

Fredrik Hagstroem

00:49:12

7

Ben Horner

00:50:20

8

Daniel Fuller

00:50:33

9

Amelie Judge

00:50:55

10

Michael Thompson

00:51:06

11

Edward Manning

00:51:20

12

Joshua Hathaway

00:51:49

13

James Humphris

00:51:58

14

James Hughes

00:52:05

15

Martin Pauker

00:52:16

16

Jonty Shipley

00:52:32

17

Josh Herridge

00:52:39

18

David Martin

00:52:53

19

Barnaby Cole

00:53:22

20

Jasper Fulford-Dobson

00:53:32

21

David Carr

00:54:01

22

Laura Alden-Court

00:54:07

23

Tom Erskine

00:54:08

24

Andrew Coltman

00:54:22

25

James Dutton

00:54:57

26

Alex Nichol

00:55:08

27

Alanna Rayfield

00:55:21

28

Julie Rayfield

00:55:21

29

Jason Evans

00:56:14

30

Matt Viner

00:56:23

31

Giel Hoogeboom

00:58:04

32

Robert Goodliffe

00:58:12

33

Anthony Platt

00:58:26

34

Graham Mcmahon

00:58:27

35

Helen Mangan

00:58:31

36

Emma Edwards

00:58:33

37

Bill Judge

00:58:39

38

Bart Sheehan

00:58:47

39

Elin Barr

00:58:50

40

Rachel Hicks

00:59:03

41

Kasha Nitarska

00:59:09

42

Tim Dickson

00:59:18

43

Claire Bond

00:59:18

44

Jason French

00:59:18

45

Jenny Ovstedal

00:59:23

46

Orlando Taylor

00:59:33

47

Patrica Hildred

00:59:52

48

Kyna Will

01:00:00

49

Isabelle Winter

01:00:04

50

Daniel Hathaway

01:00:15

51

Madeline Jenkins

01:00:26

52

Guy Peach

01:00:29

53

Jane Erasmus

01:00:33

54

Nick Lawrence

01:00:37

55

Jack Macdonald

01:00:49

56

Alex James

01:00:54

57

Frederick Ryecart

01:01:38

58

Felicity Peach

01:02:27

59

Jennifer Thelen

01:02:29

60

Jo Pugh

01:02:33

61

Jeff Kemp

01:02:36

62

Zeph Gibbon

01:03:12

63

Mark Gibbon

01:03:15

64

Matt Bailey

01:03:58

65

Sophie Bailey

01:03:58

66

Stephen Janisch

01:04:05

67

Emma Cutler

01:04:10

68

Charlie Farrant

01:04:10

69

Hayley Batten

01:04:26

70

Ryan Irving

01:04:29

71

Morven Holland

01:04:43

72

Dan Loumont

01:04:44

73

Michael Clarke

01:04:45

74

Wendy Davies

01:04:55

75

Chris Bond

01:04:59

76

Cara Whitmee

01:05:08

77

Amelia Bloundele

01:05:11

78

Ed Westwood

01:05:11

79

Fiona Hortopp

01:05:29

80

Caroline Scottow

01:05:30

81

Robert Newton

01:06:15

82

Isaac Lawes

01:06:16

83

William Phillips

01:06:37

84

Graeme Gilbert

01:07:18

85

Joe Gilbert

01:07:19

86

Isabella Reggio

01:07:32

87

Andras Ferencz-Szabo

01:07:34

88

Robert Walmsley

01:07:36

89

Sarah Manning

01:07:45

90

Joanne Martin

01:07:48

91

Gabrielle Hortopp

01:08:02

92

Nathan Hendry

01:08:12

93

James Walmsley

01:08:34

94

Holly Naughton

01:08:42

95

Jennifer Loumont

01:08:45

96

Simon Trower

01:09:51

97

Cora Corrigan

01:10:04

98

Mark Crawford

01:10:13

99

Andy Hicks

01:11:20

100

Paul Robinson

01:11:35

101

Nitya Devaraj

01:11:51

102

Edward Hildred

01:11:55

103

Lindsay Trower

01:12:09

104

Sally Hodgetts

01:12:26

105

Derek Hussey

01:12:34

106

Jan Lovelock

01:12:58

107

Gareth Saunders

01:13:10

108

Darren Wakefield

01:13:16

109

Tom Wiltshire

01:13:37

110

Anthony Tugwell

01:13:37

111

Elizabeth Messum

01:20:06

112

Lynn Jenkins

01:20:26

113

Rebecca Willmot

01:22:26

114

Stephen Ackroyd

01:22:54

115

Andre Zonnenberg

01:23:40

116

Jane Zonnenberg

01:23:41

117

Parshotam Mann

01:23:48

118

Jonathan Land L

01:24:41

119

Angharad Westwood

01:28:46

120

Michelle Van Der Peet

01:29:04

121

Peter Erskine

01:32:11

122

Lakshmi Devaraj

01:37:44

123

Chloe Taylor

01:49:30

124

Emma Taylor

01:49:33

125

Olivia Spellman

01:52:37

