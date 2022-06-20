Race open for entries

REGISTRATION for this year’s Henley half marathon is now open.

Runners can sign up online for the main event or the 10km or the new 5km or a fun run, all of which will take place on October 9 from 9am.

The event is being hosted by Henley Rugby Club and run in partnership with AAT Events.

Chris Nixon, chairman of the rugby club, said: “The half marathon course takes runners through the town, over Henley Bridge and into the countryside, then back along the Thames towpath back through the town.

“This then leads to Heartbreak Hill, the famous climb seen as a personal challenge to some runners, and then the descent and flat run back to the rugby club.

“Road closures now arranged will ensure safe passage for all runners through the town.”

In January, Henley’s two Rotary clubs announced that they couldn’t run the event any more because of the increasing age of their members and a decline in the number of participants.

The main race, which has been held almost every autumn since 1983, had lost hundreds of entrants in recent years to rival events.

Mr Nixon and the rugby club stepped in to take it over because it felt it would be a shame to let a community asset to disappear.

Fees for the runners are as follows: children (£10); 5km (£20); 10km (£30); half marathon (£35). For more information and to register, visit www.henleyhalf.co.uk