Monday, 15 October 2018

Halloween hounds

A DOG grooming parlour in Henley will hold a Halloween canine parade on Wednesday, October 31.

The 30-minute event will take place outside Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road from 4.30pm. 

It is the third year in a row that the business has held the fun event.

The owner of the dog with the best costume will win a free full groom for their pet.

The owners of the second-and third-placed dogs will each receive a 2.5kg bag of Tribal Pet Food.

All dogs in costume will receive a trick or treat bag of goodies and a free nail clip.

