Pupils decorate pumpkins for Halloween disco night

CHILDREN at Valley Road Primary School in Henley carved and decorated pumpkins for a Halloween party.

The vegetables had candles placed inside them and were used to mark the way to the hall where the school’s annual Halloween disco took place on Friday.

There were designs inspired by ET and snowmen as well as the traditional witches, ghosts and ghouls. Prizes were awarded for the best entries.

Headteacher Tim Coulson said: “The entries are so creative and it’s really difficult to pick the winners.”

Meanwhile, a pumkin-lit “spook walk” will be held at the scout hut opposite Orwells restaurant in Shiplake Row on November 2 at 6pm.

The event is a fund-raiser for the 1st Shiplake scouts.

There will be stalls selling sweets, glow-sticks and home-made cakes, a fancy dress competition and a pumpkin carving contest.

A ticket includes a hot dog and a drink of warm, spicy “witch’s brew”. All are welcome and are advised to wear warm, reflective clothing and bring a torch.

Tickets cost £6 per adult and £4 per child and should be bought in advance by calling Eliza on

07717 115893 or email

marian_parker@hotmail.com