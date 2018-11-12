Students’ Halloween homework is scarily good

STUDENTS at Gillotts School in Henley stunned guests when they showcased a term’s worth of homework in a “gothic gallery” for Halloween.

The 30 year 8 pupils were responsible for their own ghoulish projects, which ranged from fearsome film trailers ans monstrous written masterpieces to one particularly harsh criticism of The Blair Witch franchise — all inspired by their study of gothic literature last term with English teacher Flo Hardy.

One student even went so far as to have his grandfather help him to build a coffin for his modern remake of Dracula.

A school spokeswoman said: “Each child created something original and brilliant and had the confidence to present these wonders to each other and to visitors from across the school. All in all, it was an incredible achievement and a pleasure to see.”