Spooky trail

Traders optimistic despite loss of Christmas festival
GORING’S independent traders are still hoping for ... [more]
Monday, 02 November 2020
A HALLOWEEN trail will take place across Caversham tomorrow (Saturday).
Residents taking part will decorate their homes and maps can be viewed on the Caversham Halloween Hunt Facebook page.
Participants are urged not to knock on any doors to keep the hunt covid secure.
