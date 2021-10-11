Halloween trail to be repeated

A HALLOWEEN trail is to be held in Sonning Common for a second year.

Villager Helen Coyne came up with the idea during the coronavirus pandemic so children could still enjoy the occasion without traditional trick or treating.

People were encouraged to decorate their homes with Halloween displays and leave them up for a couple of days so children could walk around the village to see them.

Mrs Coyne, of Westleigh Drive, also asked people to donate the money they would have spent on sweets to her JustGiving page and raised £443 for Respite Nursing for Oxfordshire’s Sick Youngsters, a care charity for families of children with chronic or terminal illnesses.

Residents who want to get involved this time should contact Mrs Coyne and let her know the “scare factor” of their display from one to five so she can put together a list of houses for the children to visit.

For more information, contact Mrs Coyne on her Facebook page, SOCO

Halloween Hunt.

• A Halloween story time will take place at the library in Grove Road, Sonning Common. on Saturday, October 30 from 10am. It will include a craft session and sale of homemade cakes.