Monday, 08 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Market day

AN artisan market will be held ar Hambleden village hall next Saturday (July 13) from 10am to 3.30pm.

There will be a range of seafood on offer as well as jams, sauces, speciality teas and bread.

Crafts will include cards, jewellery, bags, woven goods, essential oil sprays, soaps and candles.

A cafe will serve coffee, hot food, cakes and biscuits.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33