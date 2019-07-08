Market day

AN artisan market will be held ar Hambleden village hall next Saturday (July 13) from 10am to 3.30pm.

There will be a range of seafood on offer as well as jams, sauces, speciality teas and bread.

Crafts will include cards, jewellery, bags, woven goods, essential oil sprays, soaps and candles.

A cafe will serve coffee, hot food, cakes and biscuits.