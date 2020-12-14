Monday, 14 December 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New priest in the Hambleden Valley

A NEW priest will be licensed in the Hambleden Valley group of churches in January.

Rev Sue Lepp, from Langley in Slough, replaces Stephen Southgate, who was rector of Hambleden but moved to Yorkshire this year.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33