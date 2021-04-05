Monday, 05 April 2021

Valley to be happy in

THE Hambleden Valley has been named in the Sunday Times’ top 10 places to live in the South-East.

The paper says it has “sociable locals, sheep-speckled hills and seriously good views”.

It adds: “With its country pubs, rolling fields and rose-covered cottages, this corner of Buckinghamshire is the ultimate example of affluent English village life, all conveniently close to the capital.”

The average sale price of a property in the area is £1.2 million while the average rent is £1,800 per month.

Top of the South-East list were the Surrey Hills.

