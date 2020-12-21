Exhibition of sites to be in housing plan

AN exhibition on the proposed development sites to be included in the joint Henley and Harpsden Neighbourhood Plan is due to be held early next year.

The two councils have provisionally chosen the first weekend in February in the hope that they will be able to welcome visitors to Henley town hall in a safe manner.

Details on the timings and covid-19 measures will be released near the time.

Thirteen sites that have been put forward for consideration. These are: the former Henley Youth Centre; land north of Crossways, Shiplake; Lucy’s Farm, Harosden; land at Highlands Farm, Henley; the former Chiltern’s End care home, Henley; playing fields at Gillotts School, Henley; Swiss Farm, Henley; land west of Fair Mile, Henley; land at Reading Road, Harpsden Meadows; the Chiltern Centre, Henley; land east of A4155, Wyevale and Thames Farm, Shiplake.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who chairs the neighbourhood plan committee, said: “Hopefully by February it will be clear for people to come to the presentations. The last thing we want to do is hold presentations and nobody turns up.

“If it means putting it back to March then that’s what we will have to do.

“I can’t think of any way of holding the presentations through Zoom — I just don’t think that would work.

“I would hope we can get members of the committee along to answer any questions that the public may have.”