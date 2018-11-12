Pupils celebrate Harvest Festival with competitions

PUPILS and parents at Caversham Preparatory School celebrated the Harvest Festival.

As well as the usual harvest basket competition, the junior children held an autumnal food competition.

Both were very popular and gave the school hall a beautiful autumnal glow.

Headteacher Chris Neal said: “It never fails to amaze me the enthusiasm and energy the children put into the baskets and this year the food competition too.

“Their imaginations run riot, bringing our Harvest Festival to life with autumnal colour, texture and delicious food.”

The school said it had received substantial food contributions which it donated to the Reading food bank.