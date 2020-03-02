Charity quiz

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A QUIZ night in aid of Headway Thames Valley will be held at Henley Town Football Club in Mill Lane on Thursday, starting at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £10 each in advance (or £12 on the door), which includes a cold buffet. Call Zoe Lane on 07540 754979 or email zlane@
headwaythamesvalley.org.uk
02 March 2020
