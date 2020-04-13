Council leader lauds ‘inspirational’ staff

OXFORDSHIRE County Council leader Ian Hudspeth has praised the council’s staff who are continuing to deliver vital services during the coronavirus pandemic.

These include carers for the vulnerable, elderly and children, firefighters and IT and other staff who are working from home.

Councillor Hudspeth said: “The national round of applause for NHS workers was absolutely fantastic and much deserved.

“Here at Oxfordshire County Council there are similarly inspirational and dedicated professionals working in social care. They can’t work from home and are out in communities helping people and they deserve our recognition.

“I’d also like to mention our highways teams and other services such as trading standards, the registration service and

firefighters.

“We have dedicated professionals with a brilliant attitude in all our services — people who care and keep us safe on a daily basis; people who the people of Oxfordshire could not do without.

“They are doing Oxfordshire proud.”