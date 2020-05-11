When dark clouds form and skies are grey your hearts of gold they shine!

You’re there when we need care and hope

your gentle hands define.

When all around are scared to breathe

to shop, to walk, to live

your hearts of gold both day and night

beside us there to give.

Where you find your strength who knows

The power to keep on going

When all around are locked inside

and fearful from just knowing.

We have to keep blue skies in mind

With sunshine warm and bright.

We need to think of life and love

on the darkest nights.

But through it all we tell ourselves

We will come through this war.

Those hearts of gold who give their all

Their hands again scrubbed raw.

They have no bounds or thought of self

These angels from the National Health.

Another day, a story told

Of heroes with their

Hearts of gold!

Sarah Pye, May 2020