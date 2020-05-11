Monday, 11 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hearts of gold

Hearts of gold

When dark clouds form and skies are grey your hearts of gold they shine!

You’re there when we need care and hope

your gentle hands define.

When all around are scared to breathe

to shop, to walk, to live

your hearts of gold both day and night

beside us there to give.

Where you find your strength who knows

The power to keep on going

When all around are locked inside

and fearful from just knowing.

We have to keep blue skies in mind

With sunshine warm and bright.

We need to think of life and love

on the darkest nights.

But through it all we tell ourselves

We will come through this war.

Those hearts of gold who give their all

Their hands again scrubbed raw.

They have no bounds or thought of self

These angels from the National Health.

Another day, a story told

Of heroes with their

Hearts of gold!

Sarah Pye, May 2020

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33