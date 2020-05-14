Reading Festival cancelled

THIS year’s Reading Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to be held at Richfield Avenue on the bank holiday weekend, August 28 to 30.

The line-up included Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine.

In a statement, the organiser said refunds were available but tickets would be valid for next year.

The statement said: “We were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

“However, it has become clear that it’s just not possible. We are working closely with our ticketing partners.

“We’re already counting down the days to when we’re back in the fields we call home for the August bank holiday weekend.

“Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events.”