Thursday, 14 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Reading Festival cancelled

Festival cancelled

THIS year’s Reading Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to be held at Richfield Avenue on the bank holiday weekend, August 28 to 30.

The line-up included Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against the Machine.

In a statement, the organiser said refunds were available but tickets would be valid for next year.

The statement said: “We were hopeful we could deliver the ultimate festival in August, something to look forward to in these strange and confusing times.

“However, it has become clear that it’s just not possible. We are working closely with our ticketing partners.

“We’re already counting down the days to when we’re back in the fields we call home for the August bank holiday weekend.

“Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33