Billionaire donates £250,000

A RUSSIAN billionaire who lives in Remenham has donated £250,000 to help launch a mental health project.

Andrey Borodin made the donation with his wife Tatiana to Berkshire Community Foundation, which will help residents in Wokingham borough suffering with anxiety, isolation and stress.

The trial, which will run for 18 months, will be operated by mental health charity Oxfordshire MIND.

Councillor John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, said: “This fantastic new service is coming thanks to the generosity of Mr and Mrs Borodin. I want to thank them personally.

“If the pilot proves successful, we will make sure there is funding in place for it to continue but this incredible donation has allowed us to start it now.”

The scheme will focus on recognising mental health issues early and intervening to prevent further problems. It is hoping to reach about 1,000 people every year.

Those with mild to moderate mental health needs will be supported with non-medical interventions, such as peer support and self-management.

Although the service will be based in Wokingham town centre, services will also be available at GP surgeries across the borough.

Councillor Charles Margetts, executive member for adult social care, added: “The service will build on our work with the voluntary sector during the covid-19 pandemic, which we know has had an impact on many people’s mental health.

“The service will allow us to work with Oxfordshire MIND and other organisations to reduce the levels and impact of problems such as isolation, anxiety and stress.

“Oxfordshire MIND has a great track record of service, with a satisfaction rate of about 90 per cent where it currently operates.”

Berkshire Community Foundation has supported more than 200 charities and voluntary groups during the pandemic.

The Borodin family paid £140 million for Park Place Estate in 2011. Mr Borodin was granted asylum by the Home Office two years later after being accused of fraud in his homeland.

In April, the family donated £1 million to the Royal Berkshire Hospital to provide ongoing support during the covid-19 crisis. The hospital hopes to use the funding to open a wellbeing centre for staff.