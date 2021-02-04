Families urged to heed covid rules at playgrounds

CONCERNS have been raised that people using playgrounds and parks in Henley aren’t following rules to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The town council, which is responsible for Mill and Marsh Meadows, Makins recreation ground off Greys Road and Freemans Meadow off Fair Mile, is now urging residents to adhere to the Government’s guidelines.

These include not socialising with others, observing social distancing by keeping a 2m gap between people from different households, avoiding the sites when they are busy and using hand sanitiser before and after visiting.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, who is chairwoman of the authority’s recreation and amenities committee, said: “We understand that with schools closed, families have few places to visit but it is vital that we are vigilant, use our common sense and maintain social distancing in playgrounds and parks.

“Case numbers are falling, but covid-19 is as insidious as ever.

“Please respect the guidelines and your fellow residents, we all have a responsibility to keep ourselves and each other safe.”