Monday, 15 February 2021

Book boost for church

A BOOK of residents’ lockdown stories and photographs will be sold in aid of St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.

The initiative was organised by Liz Longley, who chairs Swyncombe Parish Council.

The book was co-ordinated by Judy Clinton and printed by Higgs Group, publishers of the Henley Standard. It offers the residents a lasting memory of their efforts.

Sales of the books will go to the church, which is unable to hold its popular snowdrop teas over three weekends this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s teas were hit by bad weather.

