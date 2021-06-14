GP honoured for his work during pandemic

A PARTNER at the Wargrave Surgery has been recognised for his work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Jim Kennedy has been added to the Mayor of Wokingham Borough’s roll of honour for people who have made a positive contribution to their communities over the last year.

He has spent 12 yars at the Victoria Road surgery, which is part of the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dr Kennedy said: “Lots of people deserve recognition for the work they have put in over the last year.

“All local practices had to re-organise very quickly to provide services in a different way because of the constraints of covid. We continued to see patients face-to-face throughout.

“I also did sessions in the respiratory hub in Reading, which was set up to see suspected covid-positive patients.

“It was one of the first in the country to use a handheld ultrasound device to diagnose people on the spot. That was very early on in April and May.”

Dr Kennedy said it was a “team effort” by the surgery staff and others to vaccinate patients as soon as possible.

“Wargrave has seen a huge community effort during the pandemic,” he said.

“Most of our vaccinations now are given by volunteers. There are always clinicians in the room but the person sticking a jab in your arm will be a volunteer that has been trained.

“We’ve also had all the parking wardens and marshals volunteering, which has been phenomenal.

“That then frees up the clinicians to be able to keep the day job going.

“Local practices have found that their workload has increased by 20 to 30 per cent compared with pre-covid levels.

“The entire team at our practice has been amazing and there has been some great work with the local authorities, social services and the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.”