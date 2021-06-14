Covid advice

Monday, 14 June 2021

A TALK about post-covid syndrome, or “long covid” has been organised by Sonning Common Health Centre.

Dr Deepak Ravindran, of the Berkshire Pain Clinic in Reading, will discuss chronic
pain and how to manage it for patients struggling with symptoms.

The talk will be given via Zoom on Tuesday, July 6 from 7pm. To register a place, email schppg@gmail.com 

