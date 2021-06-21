Monday, 21 June 2021

Pupils told to stay home after positive covid test

PUPILS in Year 10 at Gillotts School in Henley were told to stay at home today (Monday) after one tested positive for coronavirus.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton contacted parents on Sunday night to say that their children should work from home.

The pupil had taken a lateral flow test, which came back positive and so was taken to have a PCR test to confirm the result.

The school spent Monday morning contacting the parents of those pupils who would had come into close contact, asking them to self-isolate for 10 days.

Ms Darnton then informed all other pupils that they should return to school on tomorrow (Tuesday) as normal.

More to follow.

Picture: Catharine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts School in Henley

