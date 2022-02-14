Covid cases fall slightly

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire fell slightly in the past week.

The total was 1,750 compared with 1,772 in the previous seven days.

The infection rate went down from 1,232 per 100,000 of the population to 1,217.

Cases in Henley fell from 121 to 89, or 26 per cent.

The totals for the other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 107; Nettlebed and Watlington 58; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 80; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 94; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 94; Emmer Green 153; Caversham Heights 137; Lower Caversham 121; Wargrave and Twyford East 89; and Sonning and Woodley North 113.