‘We must work together to recover from pandemic’

THE leader of Wokingham Borough Council has urged people to continue to take care now the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted.

John Halsall said: “While we are getting underway with living with covid, the virus is still circulating so we should continue practising some of the safety measures to ensure we are protecting ourselves and those around us.

“While there is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate, you are still advised to stay home and avoid contact with other people if you test positive for covid-19.

“Following the shift in tone from the Government, we are working towards a future where we learn to live with covid as an endemic disease.

“We must keep in mind that the current guidance continues to encourage people to get a PCR test when they have covid symptoms and isolate where appropriate.”

Councillor Halsall, who represents Wargave, Ruscombe and Remenham, said the council would continue to support the vaccination programme and work with high-risk settings as well as helping to minimise the impact of covid on vulnerable individuals and communities.

He continued: “We will be working within ever tighter financial means as the majority of government resource for the covid response is ending this month.

“In line with government guidance, our self-isolation calls and contact tracing service has ended and the council’s rapid covid testing service will come to a close at the end of the month.

“Our vaccination clinic running on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Wokingham library continues to offer first, second and booster doses of the vaccine to all our residents over the age of 12. Importantly, we are reaching residents who have not previously come forward for the covid vaccine.

“We are also working with our health colleagues on the vaccination programme for five- to 11-year-olds and on delivery of the spring booster programme within the borough.

“We remain mindful that different people in our communities are entering this period of transition with different perspectives.

“We need to continue to work together, to be patient and understanding within our communities so that we can move forward and begin to recover from the pandemic together.”