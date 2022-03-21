Covid cases go back up

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has almost doubled in the past week.

The total was 1,163 compared with 668 in the previous seven days, an increase of 74 per cent.

The infection rate went from 464 to 808 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley increased from 35 to 81.

The totals for areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 75; Nettlebed and Watlington 33; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 54; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 53; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 53; Emmer Green 62; Caversham Heights 72; Lower Caversham 58; Wargrave and Twyford East 35; and Sonning and Woodley North 63.