Covid still on rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire continues to rise.

The total for the last week was 1,668 compared with 1,163 in the previous week, an increase of 59.6 per cent.

The infection rate went from 808 to 1,160 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley increased from 81 to 153. The totals for areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 79; Nettlebed and Watlington 63; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 46; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 62; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 73; Emmer Green 50; Caversham Heights 101; Lower Caversham 111; Wargrave and Twyford East 78; and Sonning and Woodley North 73.