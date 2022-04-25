Covid case decrease

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to decrease in the past week.

The total was 640 compared with 877 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 27.1 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 610 to 445 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley have decreased from 58 to 50.

The totals for local areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 44; Nettlebed and Watlington 21; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 31; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 30; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 37; Emmer Green 38; Caversham Heights 59; Lower Caversham 27; Wargrave and Twyford East 25; and Sonning and Woodley North 31.