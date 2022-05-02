Large drop in covid cases

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen significantly in the past week.

The total was 388 compared with 640 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 39.8 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 445 to 269 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley decreased from 50 to 22.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 29; Nettlebed and Watlington 16; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 13; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 15; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 21; Emmer Green 18; Caversham Heights 22; Lower Caversham 18; Wargrave and Twyford East 7; and Sonning and Woodley North 20.