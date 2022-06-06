Festival offers opportunity to young talent

THE Henley Festival has launched a new charitable initiative to support emerging talent.

RISE will give individuals or groups the opportunity to take their first steps into the world of performance and creativity, either in the spotlight or backstage.

Chief executive Jo Bausor said: “Talent is everywhere but opportunities less so and to coincide with our 40th anniversary, we’re launching RISE.

“We feel it’s our mission to nurture the next generation of creative talent, especially after the devastating effect of the pandemic on the cultural sector, so across our programme we’ll be providing opportunities for young musicians, comedians and visual artists to perform or show their work.

“We’re also introducing a work experience programme for disciplines including sound engineering, lighting design and stage managing.”

She said the event was set up in 1982 as a charity with a mission to stage a music and arts festival for the local community.

Meanwhile, the festival is inviting Ukrainian families in the area and their hosts to come along to its family day from 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday, July 10. The performers will include MC Grammar, Cookie the Clown and Carlos Airhead and there will be a vintage funfair.

For more information, email lois@henley-festival.co.uk

This will be followed in the evening by the festival’s 40th anniversary concert featuring Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti. Comedian Jo Brand will also be performing.

For more information, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk