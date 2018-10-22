Henley Ladies Probus Club

CHAIRMAN Audrey Richardson welcomed members and two guests to our October meeting on a beautiful and sunny autumn morning.

After a short business session, she introduced our speaker Pat Righalato, who spoke to us on “Painting and music in the Jazz Age”.

After the American Civil War in 1861 and the abolition of slavery by Abraham Lincoln, people started to migrate from the southern states to the north, which had become industrialised and thus provided work, although child labour was rife. At this time, several painters came to the fore, such as Archibald Motley Jr and Lois Mailou Jones.

Pat showed many pictures and, of course, we listened to some haunting recordings of the period.

Audrey gave the vote of thanks.

After the meeting closed, members enjoyed a lovely lunch.

